ITI student 'ragged' by seniors at hostel in TN; 3 booked

Madurai, Sep 23 (PTI) A student pursuing a course at the government Industrial Training Institute here was allegedly ragged by his seniors and a video of the incident has gone viral on Tuesday.

In the video clip, three of his seniors were purportedly seen removing the clothes of the victim and hitting him with a slipper in his hostel room in Checkanurani near here.

Following the incident, the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered against three students involved in the crime, they said.

"The students have been booked. An investigation is on," a police official told PTI.

The hostel warden was also reportedly suspended pending an official enquiry, sources said.