ITI student shot by classmate in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly, Jun 3 (PTI) An mechanical branch student of Industrial Training Institute was allegedly shot by his classmate here in the C B Ganj area of the city, police said on Monday.

The victim was 18-year-old Ajit Singh, a first-year student of a certificate course, they said.

According to police, on Monday, Abhishek Sharma, 18, took out a pistol from his bag and shot Ajit in the class.

Ajit was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the Medical College, police said.

Abhishek has been detained and a country-made pistol has been recovered from his possession, they said. PTI COR NAV VN VN