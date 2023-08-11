It'll be poor versus rich in Rajasthan elections: Cong's K C Venugopal

Jaipur: Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Friday said the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections will be a fight between the poor, who have benefitted from the state government's schemes, and the rich, who are backed by the BJP.

The people of Rajasthan are happy with the Congress and the party will win the elections "comfortably", Venugopal told reporters following meetings of the party's Lok Sabha observers and the PCC political affairs committee here.

Detailed discussions were held on the Congress' preparations for the assembly polls, due later this year, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during the meetings, according to party leaders.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress' senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, among others, attended the meetings.

Venugopal said the people of Rajasthan are happy with the poor-friendly schemes of the state government.

The Congress' main election plank will be the state government's poor-friendly schemes, including Chiranjeevi scheme, LPG cylinder scheme and Old Pension Scheme, he said.

The BJP is with the rich, he said.

"The fight in Rajasthan is going to be between the poor and the rich. We are going to win this election comfortably. We are very sure. Today, we had a meeting with all the leaders. Everyone is confident about the government schemes and people are very happy," he added.

The Congress leader said the BJP is trying to defame the state government but the people will not believe it.

Chief Minister Gehlot said all Congress leaders are united and the party has set a target of winning 156 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

The party will release its first list of candidates for the assembly polls in the last week of September or the first week of October, he said.

Gehlot said the BJP tried to topple his government but it was saved due to the blessings of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have a fire burning in their hearts as they could not topple the government, he said.

"People are ready to give a befitting reply to the BJP's conspiracy to topple our government. Conspiracies are being hatched in the Union home ministry, we are aware, but people are with us and we will get a huge mandate," the chief minister said.

Congress state in-charge Randhawa said "winnability and loyalty" will be the main criteria for allotment of tickets.

During the meetings on Friday, Randhawa said, detailed discussions were held on election-related matters.