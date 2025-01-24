"Itna marunga...": Amanatullah Khan openly threatens journalist after SHO

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday openly threatened a journalist from Republic TV when he confronted Khan regarding his son's recent misbehaviour with the police.

Khan's son Anas Ahmed was challaned for Rs 20,000 for allegedly driving a motorcycle with a modified silencer, not wearing a helmet and misbehaving with police officers, an official said on Friday.

Surrounded by his supporters, Khan was caught on camera threatening the journalist with physical harm, saying, "Itna marunga...," which translates to "I will beat you up so much...".

#KejriwalApologise | Kejriwal should apologise. Period.



Watch this clip where Republic Reporter confronts AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on his son's big talk, big arrogance with a cop. The MLA threatens open assault.



Hope @ArvindKejriwal is watching.



Tune in for all live updates… pic.twitter.com/mVcQAaqKCi — Republic (@republic) January 24, 2025

Republic TV demanded an apology from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his MLA's open threat.

According to the general dairy (GD) entry of Delhi Police, Ahmed Khan said, "I don't need RC (registration certificate) and licence... I'm MLA Amanatullah Khan's son."

As per the diary entry, the MLA also allegedly misbehaved with a police officer over phone call and said, "...Mujhe bhi band kardo (You should arrest me as well)." The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Jamia Nagar area on Thursday night ahead of Republic Day.

According to the officer, the incident occurred when police, a team under senior officers were on patrolling duty on Nafees Road, Batla House, and it spotted two boys riding a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road and creating a loud noise using a modified silencer and riding in a zigzag manner.

As per the GD entry, the boy who was driving the bike allegedly misbehaved with the policemen and accused them of deliberately stopping his vehicle as it had a sticker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pasted on it.

"When the policemen asked him to furnish relevant documents, driving licence and RC, of the vehicle, he told them that he is the son of local MLA Amanatullah Khan," it further read.

The officer said that one of the boys even made a call to the AAP MLA, who then spoke to the SHO Jamia Nagar in a "rude manner".

They left without disclosing their names and addresses, read the GD registered by police.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on him for alleged violations of several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police official said.

Several videos of the entire incident also went viral on different social media platforms, showing arguments between Ahmed and the SHO.

"We have registered a case under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. A challan was issued and further investigation into the matter is underway," a police officer told PTI.

The vehicle was impounded under the Act.

Meanwhile, MLA Amanatullah Khan released a video and said, "Our fight is not just against the BJP right now, but also against police. Yesterday, there was a minor issue involving my son. Police stopped his motorcycle, which wasn't even his own. They issued a Rs 20,000 challan. I have spoken to the ACP about the entire matter. We are neither going to bow down nor be afraid. We will contest the elections in our own way and will also win." The total fine was Rs 20,000 which included Rs 5,000 for modified silencer, Rs 2,000 for misbehaving with the police officer, Rs 5,000 for driving without driving licence, Rs 2,000 for driving without helmet and Rs 1,000 for dangerous driving among other offences.

In May last year, Noida police lodged an FIR against Khan and his son on charges of assault and criminal intimidation. The AAP leader and his son were booked after they allegedly assaulted and threatened employees of a fuel-filling station in Sector 95 in Noida following an altercation.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a filling station employee, who claimed that Khan's son had gone there in the morning to get fuel for his car but jumped the queue. Khan's son Ahmed was mentioned as "unidentified" in the FIR.

He allegedly insisted that the salesman should first fill the fuel in his vehicle and assaulted the salesperson.