ITO Metro Station to stay shut until further notice: DMRC

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that the ITO Metro Station will continue to remain closed until further notice. Earlier in the day, DMRC had announced closure of ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm.

The DMRC has also announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The road is where the prime minister's residence is.

The transporter shut down the stations following the directions of police.

"On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X. PTI NSM BM BM VN VN