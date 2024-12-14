ITO sees heavy jam, motorists stuck for hours

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Traffic came to a standstill at ITO in central Delhi, owing in part to a concert being held in the vicinity on Saturday.

Commuters reported being stuck in long, unrelenting traffic jams, struggling to move.

A motorist said he was not able to move for more than 20 minutes.

Police erected barricades on the right side of the road leading to Vikas Marg from ITO, temporarily halting movement along the critical stretch.

Another commuter, on his way to Ghaziabad, said that he was stuck in the area for around an hour.

"All roads from Lutyens' Delhi heading towards ITO were choked with heavy traffic. The road leading to Vikas Marg from ITO was blocked, worsening the situation. However, once the barricades were removed, traffic began to ease," he said.

A police officer said the traffic in the area had become regular by the evening.