It's a battle of performance Vs non-performance: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking a dig at his rival and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday that this election is going to be between the politics of performance and "those representing 15 years of non-performance".

Speaking to PTI, Chandrasekhar said he believes that the people of Thiruvananthapuram know well about this, and in May the people can see who they are going to elect.

"Certainly, people are sensible. They know what is the politics of performance, who represents the politics of performance, and who represents 15 years of non-performance," Chandrasekhar said.

Tharoor has been representing Thiruvananthapuram for the past 15 years in the Lok Sabha.

Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is pitched against Tharoor of Congress-led UDF and Pannian Raveendran of the CPI(M)-led LDF for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.