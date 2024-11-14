It's a war between Mahayuti's development agenda and MVA's corruption policy: Scindia

Nanded: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the Maharashtra assembly election is a war between the incumbent Mahayuti government's agenda of development and good governance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's policy of destruction and corruption.

Advertisment

On top BJP leaders' campaign refrain of 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we will be destroyed) and 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (united we are safe), he said these slogans are meant to unite the people of the country to achieve progress through patriotism.

Scindia gave an interview to PTI on Wednesday on the sidelines of a rally at Malegaon village in Nanded to campaign for Srijaya Chavan, BJP candidate from Bhokar assembly segment and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's daughter, and for Santukrao Hambarde, who is contesting the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll as a BJP nominee.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll will be held on November 20.

Advertisment

"This assembly election in Maharashtra is not just an election but a war between (the policy of) destruction and development, between corruption and good governance. The people of Maharashtra will take a positive decision and I believe that the Mahayuti will come to power in the state," Scindia said.

The BJP leader stressed the need to have a double engine government in Maharashtra.

When asked about the BJP leaders' 'Batenge toh katenge', 'Dharma yuddha of vote' and 'Ek hain to safe hain' slogans doing rounds in the Maharashtra assembly elections, he said, "Country's 140 crore people have come together under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and we have risen to number 5 position from the 11th in terms of economy. In 2027, we will overtake Germany and Japan and reach number 3 position." Our culture and tradition is popular across the world now. This era belongs to India under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

Advertisment

On the 'Batenge toh katenge' call given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Scindia said, "I tell you this slogan is for the country. The country should come together and gain progress through patriotism. Our 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas' slogan is also there."

Replying to a query whether the BJP will lead the government if the Mahayuti alliance gets majority, the minister said, "There is a saying that don't put the cart before the horse. It is our history that everyone comes together and faces war. The war will be fought on November 20. This question should be asked after November 23 (poll results). We are preparing for the war."

When asked whether the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange will have an impact on the assembly polls outcome as was seen during this year's Lok Sabha elections, he said there is only an effect of development and progress in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

"We (Mahayuti) will form the next government in the state. Then schemes will be implemented for the next five years as per our manifesto," he said.

On NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar calling veteran leader Ashok Chavan, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, a selfish politician, Scindia said the opposition MVA only indulges in game of chairs.

"But we implemented schemes and provided benefits to farmers and women. We are giving funds to farmers through the central as well as state government schemes. Farmers are getting free electricity for pumps up to 7.5 horsepower, loan of Rs 107 crore taken by 1.32 lakh farmers in Nanded has been waived, 8.23 lakh sisters have been given Rs 1,500 each as financial assistance. Our government is pro-development and works for each citizen. We have our report card, while they only make promises," he said.

Advertisment

On the issue of farmers' suicide, he expressed concern and said such incidents are painful and heart-breaking.

"Even a single incident of farmer suicide gives tremendous pain. But we need to find a way out. The Mahayuti government is already working on this and we can see an irrigation project of Rs 500 crore coming up in Nanded," Scindia added.

The Centre and the Maharashtra government are also taking steps to help farmers through the minimum support price, he said.

Advertisment

"But they (MVA) did nothing for farmers in two years," he alleged.

When asked why the Mahayuti government did not act against those MVA leaders who allegedly indulged in scams during the coronavirus pandemic, Scindia said, "The Mahayuti government will look into the issue once it comes to power again."