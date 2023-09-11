It’s an acknowledgement, my journey to continue: Dipyaman Ganguly on getting Bhatnagar award

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Immunologist Dr Dipyaman Ganguly, whose name was announced as one of the recipients of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, on Monday said he is happy as his long-term goal has been proven “not bad” and his journey as a researcher will continue.

Ganguly is one of the 12 young scientists who will get this award for 2022 by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The award is given every year to scientists under the age of 45 years and carries a purse of Rs five lakh and a citation.

“I am happy as it’s an acknowledgement that the long-term goal I have taken is not bad. My journey will continue as a researcher,” Ganguly, Principal Scientist & Associate Professor of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology in Kolkata, told PTI over phone.

Ganguly is a physician-scientist with research interests in innate immune response; dendritic cell biology; autoimmune diseases; metabolic disorders; mechanosensing in immune cells; COVID-19 and gut microbiome. He has been granted three US patents.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed Ganguly for his achievement.

“Congratulations to Dr Dipyaman Ganguly, Immunologist, IICB, for getting the prestigious Bhatnagar Award for his pathbreaking works relating to Covid research. The Bhatnagar award comes in the health related field to a scientist from Bengal after several years. Best wishes, Doc!” the chief minister posted on X.

Ganguly, a former student of Rahara Ramakrishna Mission School near here, did his MBBS from Medical College, Kolkata, and earned his first PhD in Biotechnology from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology.

His second PhD in Immunology was from University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, USA. After a postdoctoral stint at Columbia University, New York City, USA, in 2013 he started his independent laboratory in India. PTI SBN NN