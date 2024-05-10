It's defeat of people who hatched Hindu terror conspiracy: Sanatan Sanstha on Dabholkar case verdict

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha on Friday said the verdict in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case, in which the court convicted two accused and acquitted three others, was a defeat of those who hatched the "Hindu terrorism conspiracy".

A special court for UAPA cases in Pune on Friday convicted Dabholkar's two assailants - Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar - and sentenced them to life imprisonment for his murder, but acquitted three others - ENT surgeon Dr Virendrasinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave - for want of evidence.

The outfit has been alleging that probe agency CBI tried to frame its members in the Dabholkar murder case and falsely implicated its "sadhaks" (followers).

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Sanatan Sanstha's spokesperson Abhay Vartak said, "This verdict is a defeat of those people who hatched the Hindu terrorism conspiracy. It is also a defeat of the communist ecosystem, in which Dabholkar's daughter Mukta and son Hamid had undue confidence." "Overall, this verdict makes it clear that the investigation in the case was suspicious. The court has removed the sections of UAPA from the case, which indicates that this case was crafted to prove Hindu terrorism in the country," he claimed.

Dr Dabholkar was murdered on August 20, 2013 at 7.20 am and within one-and-a-half hours, the then Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, while speaking to media persons, said the killing might have been carried out by pro-Hindutva people, and thereby misled the investigation, Vartak alleged.

"A person making such comments despite occupying a responsible post was not appropriate, but he had to set the narrative of Hindu terrorism in this country. As part of that, he blamed the Hindutva organisations," the functionary of the Sanstha said.

The court gave its verdict after 11 years, but all these years, we faced humiliation and insult, he said.

"Some innocent persons were implicated in the case...There is a gang of progressive people; there is a nexus of urban Naxals and Communists that defamed Hindutva organisations, and this verdict is an answer to them," Vartak said.

He alleged that pressure was put on the investigating agency.

"The life of ENT surgeon Virendrasinh Tawde was ruined as he spent eight years behind bars before being acquitted by the court," he said, adding that the same happened with Bhave and Punalekar.

"During all those years, we cooperated with the investigating agency. Over 1,600 sadhaks of the organisation were questioned by the investigating agency, and bank accounts were also examined but they did not find anything", he said.

"We faced humiliation and insult as Sanatan Sanstha's name was taken after the arrest of Tawde, but we kept calm for 11 years. Our image was damaged, but with this verdict, the stain has been removed," Vartak added.

Another right-wing outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh coordinator Sunil Ghanwat called it an example of how Hindutva organisation was humiliated. PTI DC NP