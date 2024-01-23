It’s difficult to heed to everyone: CM Siddaramaiah on boards & corporations' appointment

Bengaluru: Amid discontent brewing within a section of the ruling Congress in Karnataka regarding the political appointments in boards and corporations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it is difficult to heed to everyone’s suggestion.

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha election, the Congress commenced the exercise to fill the posts of chairpersons to the boards and corporations.

It has recommended some MLAs and the senior leaders to occupy these plum posts.

However, due to some disagreement, the party has not yet finalised the names.

“We have recommended the names for appointment in various boards and corporations (to the party high command). We have no role to play now,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

According to him, the recommended names of the MLAs have been cleared.

“But with regard to appointing party workers in these boards and corporation, myself, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had a detailed discussion and later the list was given to Surjewala for the party high command’s approval.

That list has to come with Congress general secretary K C Venugopal’s signature,” Siddaramaiah said.

On Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement that he was not consulted before appointing the boards and corporation chairman, the Chief Minister said, “It is difficult to heed to everyone’s suggestion. I have spoken to him.”