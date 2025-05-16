'It's easy to criticise but can do a lot more': Cong's Udit Raj takes swipe at Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A day after P Chidambaram's "not sure" if INDIA bloc is still intact remark, Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday took a swipe at him, saying the party has given him a lot and while it is easy to criticise, the former Union minister can do a lot more things to strengthen the organisation.

Chidambaram on Thursday voiced concerns about the INDIA bloc, saying he was not sure if the opposition alliance was still intact.

Speaking at the launch of Salman Khurshid and Mritunjay Singh Yadav's book "Contesting Democratic Deficit", Chidambaram said he felt it showed at the seams that the alliance was frayed.

Asked about Chidambaram's remarks, Raj said, "Party has given him a lot. He and his son are MPs. Since the party is not in power, Chidambaram ji should go around the country and conduct a dialogue. He is an economist, he has knowledge about business, income tax, GST and other such issues, he should hold a dialogue with businessmen, and strengthen the party. He has a big role" "It's easy to criticise, but he can do a lot more things...I do not see these things being done," the chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress, other than Professionals, said.

In his remarks on Thursday, Chidambaram said, "The future (of the INDIA bloc) is not so bright, as Mritunjay Singh Yadav said. He seems to feel that the alliance is still intact, but I am not sure. It is only Salman (Khurshid) who can answer because he was part of the negotiating team for the INDIA bloc. If the alliance is totally intact, I will be very happy. But it shows at the seams that it is frayed." He also hoped that the alliance could "still be put together, there's still time".

The former Union finance minister warned that the INDIA bloc was fighting against a "formidable machinery", which must be fought on all fronts.

"In my experience and my reading of history, there has been no political party so formidably organised as the BJP. It's not just another political party. It's a machine behind a machine, and the two machines control all the machinery in India.

"From the Election Commission to the lowest police station in the country, they (BJP) are able to control and sometimes capture these institutions. It is a formidable machinery, as much as can be allowed in a democracy," Chidambaram said. PTI ASK RHL