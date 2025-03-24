It's inhuman to obstruct vehicles carrying relief materials: Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) A day after his cavalcade was pelted with stones during a visit to the hailstorm-hit Mayurbhanj district, Odisha’s Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday termed this act as "inhuman" and blamed the opposition parties for it.

Pujari said this after briefing the Odisha Assembly about the situation in Mayurbhanj district where the hailstorm and rain caused massive damage to houses and crops last week in 13 blocks.

“From the helipad till the worst affected villages under Bisoi block, I came across several road blockades obviously done at the instigation of the opposition party. They not only obstructed my road but also did not allow vehicles carrying relief materials. This is inhuman,” Pujari told reporters at a press conference held in the Assembly premises.

The minister faced the ire of the local people in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday and stones were hurled at his cavalcade, accusing him of visiting the area late.

The calamity struck on the night of March 20, while the minister went there on March 23. One constable was injured in the stone pelting, a police officer said.

However, the minister said, officials and local MLAs were in the field and he could not reach the affected village on March 22 (Saturday) due to rain.

Coming down heavily on the opposition BJD and the Congress over their behaviour in the Assembly, the minister said, “Odisha has witnessed several natural calamities and people cutting across party lines join hands to help the affected people. But in Mayrbhanj, they (the opposition) engineered road blockades to prevent relief vehicles move to the affected areas. This is not acceptable.” Pujari, however, said that he was not disturbed over the road blockade.

“Rather, I got the opportunity to meet more people and address their issues. It would have been better if they could support the administration in the relief and rehabilitation works,” he said.

While briefing the House, Pujari said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 20.38 crore towards compensation on the basis of the provisional assessment report received from the district.

”An assistance package of Rs 20.38 crore has been provided for undertaking restoration work in the affected areas on a war footing," Pujari said.

He said that the nor’wester coupled with hailstorms caused major destruction across the Mayurbhanj district. The calamity has ravaged 51 villages spanning 13 blocks, affecting 8,547 residents.

The minister said the destruction of approximately 3,538 houses and extensive damage to around 442 hectares of crucial agricultural and horticultural terrain had been reported in the provisional assessment report.

Pujari said massive damage was caused in some of areas, including Bangiriposi and Bisoi blocks of Mayurbhanj.

He along with Housing and Urban Development Minister KC Mahapatra visited the affected areas in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday to take stock of the situation. PTI AAM NN