It's insane that 33 per cent of globally produced food is wasted: Italian chef Massimo Bottura

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The fact that an alarming 33 per cent of globally produced food is wasted is "insane" and "unacceptable", said legendary Italian chef Massimo Bottura, adding that it is about time that we, in our own little ways, fight against this global pressing issue.

Bottura, founder of the three-Michelin Star restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy that is twice-rated as the number one restaurant in the world, argued against "too much food production" globally, which he claimed, is becoming one of the main causes of climate change. "We produce food for 12 billion people and we are just 7.5 billion on earth. We waste 33 per cent of the production. This is not acceptable, especially because we use water, electricity, human capital to produce food... and this is becoming the second cause of climate change.

"This is insane and we all see the result. Sicily is dry as ever, Dubai we have crazy storms. That is like killing Dubai, everywhere in the world is like this... We have to reset our mind and see what we can do, even in our life, in our own ways, to change for the better," Bottura, a goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), told PTI.

He was recently in India to host a pop-up dinner at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, in collaboration with Culinary Culture.

Interestingly, the 61-year-old chef, widely considered as one of the best chefs in the world, had no complaints about food wastage from India, which like his home country Italy, has a "totally different mentality".

"For us, even bread crumbs, which by the way dipped in milk is one of the favourite meals of me and my children, holds important value," he said.

"To us, the food that we serve in the evening, the day after it is even better. But there are places that do not have this kind of mentality, and they keep wasting and wasting because they think they are rich and they don't care. Step by step we have to keep fighting. We are the revolution," the 61-year-old added.

Talking about the Indian cuisine and hospitality, which Bottura admitted is among the best in the world, he said whenever he feels sad and misses India, in general, he calls delivery to a restaurant in Moderna, called "India", and orders his favourite 'Chicken Tandoori' and 'Naan'.

"This happens at least once in a month. Also, our staff, filled with those passionate about Indian cuisine, also many a times cook and eat Indian dishes for their meals as well," he said, revealing that his restaurant 'Osteria Francescanahas' in its current tasting menu has a dish inspired from lentil curry - something which he tried in India during his visit last year.

And when in India, which he has been visiting more frequently of late, the chef said he always keeps a "door open for the unexpected and something different".

"The power of hospitality in India is the most amazing thing ever, I am coming because of this, because of the people, love that I feel and that I want to give back. In food, I love the way you use your spices, love the way you treat your vegetables.

"Actually for lunch I had one of the best eggplants that I have tried in my life. India always surprises me for the best," he added.

Lastly, on cooking and his advice to budding chefs, the master chef said when you are behind the stove make sure you put love because cooking is nothing but "an act of love".

"If you put love, you are transferring emotions, if you don't it is just another good meal. A good meal is something you'll forget about. My ultimate goal when I feed people is to transfer emotions. That is much deeper than creating good food," he explained.

The two unique dining experiences curated by Bottura at The Leela, New Delhi last month costed Rs 55,555 + taxes per person -- both were sold out. PTI MG MAH MAH