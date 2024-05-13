It's Lord Ram's wish that PM Modi forms govt again, says Adityanath

Rae Bareli/Barabanki/Banda (UP), May 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again form the government and asserted even Lord Ram wants his "ardent devotee" to win.

He addressed rallies in Barabanki, Banda and Rae Bareli, from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

"Only 'Ramdrohis' (traitors to Ram) or Pakistanis are opposing Modi ji," Adityanath said at a public meeting in Rae Bareli constituency. "I cannot understand what Rahul Gandhi's relationship with Pakistan is. He lives in India, seeks votes in Rae Bareli and gets support from Pakistan." Alleging that voices from Pakistan and that of "Ramdrohis" have become similar, he claimed that Congress intellectuals opposed the construction of the Ram temple.

If not in India, should the Ram temple have been built in Italy, the BJP leader asked. He said that the construction of the Ram temple marks a significant milestone in Indian history and "our generation has been fortunate to witness it." Adityanath said, "A Pakistani minister was supporting the incident in which soldiers were martyred in Pulwama... now he has made a statement in support of the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli".

"Rahul Gandhi criticises the state outside Uttar Pradesh and the nation beyond India's borders. In 2010, during the UPA regime, he told an American official that the real threat in India doesn't come from the ISI, Muslim fundamentalists or terrorists but from Hindus.

"He tarnishes the image of Hindus and seeks their votes. They (Congress) will incite caste-based conflicts and then provide reservations for Muslims," the BJP leader alleged.

Adityanath asserted that with the fourth phase of voting, "the Modi wave has now turned into a tsunami".

"Our beloved Lord Ram also wants his ardent devotee to take over the reins of the country once again," he said in Barabanki.

Accusing the opposition party of endorsing cow slaughter, Adityanath said supporting such policies could lead to the degradation of the sanctity of Ram Janmabhoomi. He claimed the Congress wants to give minorities the right to eat beef and said, "The cow is mother to us and we won't allow cow slaughter in the country." Adityanath said the Congress, while in power at the Centre, had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court denying the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Ponting out that the original copy of the Constitution illustrates 'Ram Darbar' travelling from Lanka to Ayodhya on 'Pushpak Viman' he alleged that the Congress had deceived the top court.

At the Banda meeting, Adityanath said 80 crore people in India are being given free ration while people in Pakistan are fighting over one kilo of flour.

"Riots are happening there. People in PoK are agitating to become a part of India... Those who sing the praises of Pakistan should go there, beg there and die of hunger. These people are a barrier to India's progress, do not become a burden on the country," he said.

Adityanath mocked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, and claimed that if they win, their two leaders will loot together and if they lose they will fall apart again. Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he termed the duo "frauds".

In Barabanki, Adityanath hit out the Congress and SP and said, "They have a history of scams. These people are making big claims, but the truth is that during their time people used to die of hunger, farmers used to commit suicide and youth used to migrate." "But we are all witnesses to the change that took place in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. For the last four years, 80 crore people have been getting free ration, 12 crore farmers have got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said.

Voting in Barabanki, Rae Bareli and Banda Lok Sabha seats will be held in the fifth phase on May 20. PTI NAV SNS NSD NSD