It's natural for RSS to oppose caste-based census, says Congress leader Wadettiwar

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not want people belonging to backward classes to progress, comments coming after a functionary of the Hindutva outfit expressed opposition to a caste-based census and sought to know what will be achieved by such an exercise.

Advertisment

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said it was natural for the RSS to oppose a nationwide caste count.

Earlier in the day, RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge said there should no caste-based census in the country and sought to know what will be achieved by it.

Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanchalak (vice-chief), told reporters in Nagpur.

Advertisment

Asked about Gadge comments, Wadettiwar said, "The RSS opposing a caste census is natural as we know what their line (of thinking) is. They don't want backward class people to progress be it in the state or at the national (level). They want them to remain backward and be their slaves. It is their ideology which is known to everyone." The former state minister, an OBC leader, was speaking to journalists at Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur, where the Maharashtra legislature is having its winter session.

Wadettiwar further said that they (RSS) know if a nationwide caste-based census is conducted, people will ask for their rights in proportion of their population.

"They know such a census will strengthen backward communities and (their members) will challenge them (RSS)," said the Congress leader.

Advertisment

Wadettiwar said a caste-based census is necessary as such an exercise will help in finding a solution to what is going on in Maharashtra, where the Marathas have launched an agitation demanding reservation in government jobs and education citing social backwardness.

"How will you decide who gets what? You have to find out how many are OBCs and other communities and how much educational and social backwardness they face," he said.

The Congress has been demanding a countrywide caste census and its leaders made it an issue in the just held assembly polls, especially in Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP emerged victorious.

In early October, the Nitish Kumar government released findings of a caste count conducted in Bihar in two phases. The coalition government in Bihar is headed by the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Congress and a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc. PTI CLS RSY