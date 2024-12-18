It's necessary to implement UCC and throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators, says Vijayvargiya

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and said identifying and throwing Bangladeshi infiltrators out of the country was necessary.

These infiltrators use Hindu names to get their Aadhaar cards made, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that the BJP has already brought in a common civil code (Uniform Civil Code) in Uttarakhand and will implement it in all other states.

When asked about Shah's statement on UCC, Vijayvargiya on Wednesday told PTI, "This is absolutely right. Bangladeshi infiltrators are not only present in the border areas, but they have entered other states as well." "A dangerous game has also been played by them (infiltrators) that they have got their Aadhaar cards made in Hindu names. Therefore, it is very important that UCC is implemented and such infiltrators, who are in Madhya Pradesh and other areas, are thrown out," he said. PTI ADU NP