"It’s not even a real MBA": Netizens pin points as Navya Nanda got enrolled in IIM-A

New Delhi: Navya Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, announced her enrollment in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad for the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP), a two-year course combining online learning with brief on-campus sessions.

Her enrollment has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the course's value and others defending her decision.

"It’s not even a real MBA": Criticism on Social Media

However, some social media users, particularly on Reddit, have raised doubts about the course's credibility. They argue that the BPGP is not equivalent to a traditional MBA. One Redditor criticized the program, saying, "It's a blended course with just a few weeks of learning on campus. The rest is all online. These star kids stopped low with their PR, but this one seems to have beaten all of them by getting this IIM A tag through probably one of their least valuable courses." Another commented, “No CAT, nothing—just one minor course and flexing near IIM Ahmedabad. Oh God, what hypothetical people. Do you even have the courage to sit a competitive exam? Here, students are losing their night and mind for one seat, and rich spoiled brats like you—oh God, give me a break.”

Some social media users defends Navya's admission

On the other hand, some Redditors and Instagram users have come to Navya’s defence. One supporter wrote, “Wondering… Why people think the celebrity can’t crack the entrance? If someone is born in a renowned family, it doesn’t mean that they can’t excel in academics. We should never pull down anybody without knowing the facts.” Another added, “Targeting her as if they were denied admission into IIM-A because she got that seat using her ‘influence’. We have stopped being gracious.”

A third comment echoed similar sentiments, stating, “What I'm not able to understand is why people assume she can't crack the exam. Maybe she made effort and studied for it. It's a reputed institution, and honestly, she seems smart to me. Congratulations.”

Clarifications and perspective

One Redditor elaborated on the situation, saying, “I don't particularly like Navya from what is discussed here about her behaviour to others, etc., but I see nothing wrong with her post. She clearly mentioned the course she got into, which to any sane person would be clear it isn't flagship PGP. She wasn't trying to deliberately fool anyone.”

Another user highlighted that courses like these, with brief on-campus immersions, are usually for experienced professionals, and students often flaunt their connection to the campus. “In most courses which involve only a few weeks of on-campus immersion (which are mostly for experienced professionals), the students do take pictures inside the campus, like the one Navya has posted. I have noticed these people tend to flaunt the ‘campus’ tag, buy a lot of campus merch, etc., much more than the ones staying full-time on campus. I don't think Navya is any different and shouldn't be singled out on it," they added.

Legacy Admissions

Some users also pointed out that legacy admissions are common even in top institutions worldwide. “Afaik, this is a new course by IIMA, and the admissions committee may have had an ulterior motive of getting increased visibility for the program by admitting Navya. But that is on them and not her. Legacy admissions are there even in top US universities. Eg: Isha Ambani went to Stanford GSB,” one person noted.

Navya Nanda's background

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and the granddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli, an initiative aimed at combating gender inequality in India. She also hosted a podcast, What The Hell Navya, featuring her mother Shweta and her grandmother Jaya.