'It’s not possible to restore Article 370 through assembly': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution is not possible through the assembly, asking people not to get misled by “false promises” of the politicians and vote for development and progress.

Addressing a series of election rallies in support of his party’s candidates in Jammu on the last day of campaigning, Azad voiced concerns over the promises made by various political parties regarding the return of Article 370 and said these promises are not grounded in reality.

“We all want the return of Article 370, but we cannot expect anything from the BJP. Even the Congress fails to speak on this crucial issue. It is not possible to restore Article 370 through the assembly, but we can introduce legislation to ensure that no outsider can buy land or secure jobs in our region. This was the essence of Article 370,” Azad, a former chief minister, said.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) founder said he do not “cheat, lie, or mislead”.

“I recognise that some people have become accustomed to falsehoods and have been voting based on those lies, but I speak the truth, which only a few may comprehend. I will never give false hope or make unrealistic promises,” he said.

He acknowledged the widespread disillusionment among people over the false slogans that have only led to bloodshed and unrest.

“People are fed up with the empty promises that have resulted in nothing but chaos and division. Today, we must focus on creating jobs for our youth, who are increasingly becoming involved in drugs, this is the biggest issue we face,” he said.

He urged the public to vote for development and progress in the third and final phase of the elections on October 1.

"For years, the political parties have used division as a tactic, offering excuses not to develop both regions. This has led to conflict, while those in power continue to enjoy their privileges," he said, urging people to recognize that their shared struggles should unite them rather than create rifts, stressing that only through unity can genuine progress be achieved.