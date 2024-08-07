It's not right time to play politics: Jagat Singh Negi slams Kangana Ranaut

Shimla, Aug 7 (PTI) It is not the right time to play politics and BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut should speak with responsibility, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Wednesday.

Negi's remarks came after Ranaut accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of doing "nothing" to help the flood victims.

"It is not the right time to play politics," he said, adding Kangana earlier used to make foolish statements but now after being elected as an MP, she should talk with responsibility at least.

Talking to PTI Videos, Negi said that such a statement demoralizes the people engaged in the rescue operations who are risking their lives.

Claiming that some officials and the BJP workers told Ranaut that there is a red alert and she should not come, he said she is now visiting after the weather is fine and pointing fingers on those who have been at the spot since day one.

Referring to Rs 1,800 crore, Negi said Kangana is unaware and asked her to tell under which heads this amount was given.

Escalating his attack on the BJP MP, he said the person who is not aware of India's first prime minister and when India got Independence will ask such questions.

As many as 16 persons have died while over 35 are still missing after a series of flash floods triggered by cloudbursts occurred in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 and wreaked havoc.

Ranaut visited the flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh earlier on Tuesday and interacted with the victims at Samej in Rampur subdivision where about 30 persons are still missing.

"It is a heart-wrenching tragedy. People have lost all their family members, including children. They are in trauma," Ranaut said.

"I would request the state government to provide immediate relief (financial assistance) to the affected families," she added.

The BJP MP from Mandi accused the state's Congress government of doing "nothing" to help the affected people in Samej village.

"I cannot see anything being done by the state government... this is inhuman," Ranaut alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided Rs 1,800-crore package to Himachal Pradesh after last year's disaster, said the actor-turned politician and demanded a special inquiry into the allocation of funds by the state's Congress government to the families affected by last year's flood. PTI BPL AS AS