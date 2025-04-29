It's not the time to play 'political games': J-K BJP on Pahalgam attack

Jammu, April 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has strongly criticised calls for dialogue with Pakistan and attempts to "rationalise" the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, saying this is not the time to play "political games".

“This is not the time for political games. It is the time for national unity. To suggest that terrorists do not see religion is not only misleading but also an affront to the families who lost their loved ones—be they Hindu pilgrims or Kashmiri workers,” BJP spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia told reporters here.

Hitting out at selective political leaders of various parties for their "pro-Pakistan" statements, he denounced what he described as "shameful political opportunism" in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

He expressed "deep anguish" over the statements made by leaders from the Congress and other parties.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Saifuddin Soz had opposed the move to end the Indus Waters Treaty and said, "If Pakistan says that it is not involved, let us accept that argument".

Jasrotia said, “While the nation mourns and families struggle to cope with unspeakable loss, some political leaders are irresponsibly attempting to deflect attention from the tragedy by peddling misplaced narratives.” He strongly criticised calls for dialogue with Pakistan and attempts to "rationalise" the terror attack.

Calling out what he termed “a betrayal of national sentiment,” he urged the parties to reflect on the pain of the grieving families, instead of offering 'indirect justifications" for terrorism.

"Go and look into the eyes of the widows of Pahalgam. Tell them their loss is due to political misunderstandings. The people of this country will not accept such insensitivity," he said.