It's official, Tamil Nadu 'Raj Bhavan' is now 'Lok Bhavan'

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) "Raj Bhavan" is officially renamed as "Lok Bhavan", reinforcing the ethos of a people-centric democracy and dropping colonial nomenclature, the office of the Tamil Nadu Governor said here on Monday.

An official release here said that the renaming reflects the evolution of Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan, carrying forward its longstanding commitment to people-centric governance and active public participation in its programmes and initiatives.

It represents a meaningful stride in India's ongoing journey to uphold the nation's cultural heritage, civilisational values, and the spirit of the Constitution, ensuring that the institution continues to resonate with the aspirations of the "sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu." "The change of name comes into effect immediately," the governor's office said.

Furthermore, the statement said: "In a significant step towards moving away from colonial nomenclature and reinforcing the ethos of a people-centric democracy, Raj Bhavan Tamil Nadu is renamed as Lok Bhavan Tamil Nadu." As formally communicated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the office of the Governor shall be redesignated as Lok Bhavan for all official purposes, it said.

The term "Makkal Maaligai" was used as the Tamil equivalent for Lok Bhavan in the backdrop for events, and in social media as well.

On November 30, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had said that rather than changing the name, the need was for a change in the mindset in order to respect the elected governments.

He had asked if the renaming initiative was an eyewash.

Elaborating, he had said that the State Assembly is the House of the People. As those who did not respect the Assembly effect the name change, is it an eyewash? Is it to deceive the principle of democracy, he asked.

The need of the hour, hence, is to respect the governments elected by the people and the Assembly that fulfills the aspirations of the people.

"If there is going to be no change in thought and deed and then, even this (changing the name of the House of Governor, the Raj Bhavan) is also unnecessary," he said.

The Stalin-led DMK regime and Governor RN Ravi continue to be at loggerheads over policy matters and in respect of assent to Bills passed by the Assembly. PTI VGN VGN KH