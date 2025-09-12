'Its our water, our right; You can't stop it': Shivakumar hits back at Maha CM on Almatti dam issue

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Sep 12 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday hit back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over his objection to Karnataka's proposed move to raise the height of the Almatti dam, asserting that the neighbouring state cannot stop it.

Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said, "it is our water, our right".

Fadnavis had on Thursday reportedly said that his government will move the Supreme Court to challenge any attempt by Karnataka to increase the height of the Almatti dam.

"Fadnavis has said that they (Maharashtra) will not allow gazette notification regarding Krishna river -- to increase the height of the Almatti dam to 524 metres. I want to tell Fadnavis, you are not a judge. It is our water, our right..... The verdict has come (from court) in our favour to increase it to 524 meter, only the gazette has to happen (from Centre). You cannot stop it," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "You may do politics, but your entire party (BJP) will be shattered in Karnataka. We will go for elections on this issue, we know how to." "During the special cabinet meeting on September 16, we will decide on providing compensation to farmers on acquiring land for the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) phase 3. We want to help farmers, BJP is working against farmers..." he added.

Phase three of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP-3) project involves raising the height of the Almatti Dam from 519 to 524 metres, which will increase storage capacity by 100 tmc ft. This requires acquisition of 1.33 lakh acres, including 75,563 acres that will get submerged.

One of Maharashtra's objections is that increasing the height of the Almatti Dam could cause flooding in the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur — which share borders with Karnataka. PTI KSU ROH