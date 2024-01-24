It's political FIR without factual basis: Cong on police case in Assam

Bongaigaon (Assam), Jan 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday termed the police case in Guwahati against its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, as a "political FIR" without any factual basis and said legal remedies will be explored in due course.

Advertisment

The Assam police suo motu registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” during the the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for getting publicity for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' through his acts.

"It is a political FIR and not based on facts. The evidence and videos are there in front of all of you (media). We will not be scared as it is just another threat by the Assam CM," Ramesh added.

Advertisment

He said the Congress will explore legal options on how to handle the FIR, which was filed by Guwahati Police against various national and state leaders like Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and others.

The alleged acts of violence took place while the party supporters and leaders broke barricades and clashed with police personnel in their bid to enter Guwahati, allegedly deviating from the approved route.

"The Yatra will continue. We live in a democracy. The PM goes to every country and speaks about it being the mother of democracy. But this is murder of democracy in Assam," Ramesh said.

Advertisment

Stating that the fight is against the ideology of the BJP-RSS, he said Sarma is a "symbol" of an ideology that attempts to divide and rewrite the history of the country.

"Since Himanta Biswa Sarma became the CM, corruption has been the main issue. Rahul Gandhi met many people, who said they are fed up with large-scale irregularities in the society," Ramesh said.

He also thanked Sarma for giving "full publicity" while the Yatra was passing through Assam.

Advertisment

"His statements, tweets and threats gave full publicity to us. We won't be scared and pull back, we will move ahead. We are thankful to the Assam CM as he tried very hard to make the Yatra a big success," Ramesh said in jest.

He also stated that the five-point blueprint of 'Nyay' is likely to be the main election issue of the Congress party during the next Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, Gandhi said the blueprint will be based on five pillars -- justice to youth, women, farmers, labourers and achieving equal participation.

Advertisment

"These five justices will be the response to 10 years of injustices done by the BJP government. The biggest injustice Narendra Modi did was making a corrupt leader like Himanta Biswa Sarma the CM of Assam," Ramesh asserted.

Asked about Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front, Ramesh said, "AIUDF gives oxygen to BJP and BJP gives oxygen to AIUDF. It's a jugalbandi and there is coordination. They are two sides of the same coin. Ajmal is a puppet and he dances as per instructions of Himanta Biswa Sarma." Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has given strength to people amidst the atmosphere of fear and terror spread in Assam.

"This has been the greatest virtue of this journey. Seeing the fearless attitude of Rahul Gandhi, people of Assam have got strengths and are asking questions to the Assam government," he added.

Advertisment

On the 11th day of 'Bharat Jodo Justice Yatra' in the Northeast, Gogoi thanked Gandhi on behalf of the entire region and said people have got the message that love can defeat hatred.

"Today is the seventh day of travel in Assam. The way Rahul Gandhi respected our culture, understood it and met the public, I express my gratitude to him. I would like to call Rahul ji 'Son of Assam' and Assam cannot get a better brand ambassador than this," he added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Assam further said that the former Congress president listened to the problems of workers, various people, youths and women in Assam.

"Today, the BJP government has been there for 10 years at the Centre and eight years in Assam, but still there are many problems because it is strengthening itself by spreading hatred. Economic inequality is growing here," Gogoi said.

The Yatra, led by the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Assam leg of the march, which started on January 18, will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts.

The Yatra plans to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states. PTI TR NN