It's responsibility of MVA alliance partners to rein in rebellion by leaders: Uddhav

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the MVA constituents to prevent any rebellion within their respective parties, a comment coming in the wake of Congress's Vishal Patil filing his nomination from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat despite it being allotted to the Sena (UBT).

Addressing a press conference after releasing a song to promote the party's poll symbol, he said a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, comprising the Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, will be released soon.

He expressed confidence that the MVA will win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

"The MVA parties held a press conference and announced the seat sharing agreement. Now if there is any rebellion, then it's the alliance partner's responsibility to check it," Thackeray said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Congress leader Vishal Patil filing his nomination papers from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Under the seat sharing agreement, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the Sangli seat, a move bitterly opposed by local Congress leaders. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate.

Responding to the BJP charge that Congress manifesto has Muslim League's imprint, Thackeray said the ruling party should have more experience with the Muslim League because before the independence Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee allied with that outfit, which partitioned India to just ensure that Congress does not form the government in Bengal.

Thackeray said his party's 'flaming torch' election symbol will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime in the country.

He said the Congress has already released its manifesto and aspects related to Maharashtra will be incorporated in the MVA's joint manifesto.

"The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now, the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime," Thackeray said.

Last year, Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Andheri bypoll using the flaming torch symbol, the former chief minister said. The Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the bow and arrow symbol and original party name to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena and flaming torch to the Uddhav-led faction of the party. PTI PR MVG NP