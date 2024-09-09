It's sad sports has been politicised: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Vinesh joining Congress

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) It is sad that sports has been politicised, said Rajasthan Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday on Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress party.

However, there is democracy within politics and every person has rights, he added.

"It is sad that sports has been politicised. We have democracy within politics. Every person has rightsm," Rathore said while talking to reporters.

"Wrestling is a sport in the Olympics in which many of our players used to reach. This time I feel that more medals could have come if such an atmosphere had not started earlier," he said, in apparent reference to the protests by the wrestlers.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tikaram Jully hit out at Rathore for his comments.

"When Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore joined the BJP, we did not raise any question. A player is also a citizen of this country and he is independent," he said.

"Now Vinesh Phogat joins Congress, then I think he should not have any problem. He should welcome that thing too," the Congress leader said. PTI SDA KSS KSS