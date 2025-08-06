It's time to root out organised crime in J-K, says DGP

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat Wednesday said it is high time to root out organised crime and various mafia networks in the Union Territory.

Nalin visited the Crime Branch headquarters here and reviewed the unit's work, current investigations and overall functioning, a police spokesman said.

He said the DGP held a meeting with officers and was briefed about important ongoing cases, including cybercrime, financial frauds and other serious matters.

Nalin asked officers to work with honesty and speed.

The J-K Police chief stressed the use of technology and proper case documentation to make investigations stronger and help in court proceedings.

"This is high time to root out organised crime and various mafia networks in J&K," the DGP added.

He praised the efforts of the Crime Branch and said more training and support will be provided, especially in cyber and financial crime areas.

Later, the DGP met with the staff, encouraged them to keep up their good work and assured them of full support from Police Headquarters J&K, the spokesman said.

The visit is part of the DGP's regular field reviews to improve coordination and performance across police units in J&K, the spokesman said.