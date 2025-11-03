It's time to translate decisions into tangible outcomes: J-K CM to officials

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed all departments to focus on the timely implementation of projects, saying it is time to translate decisions into tangible outcomes.

Chairing a meeting with the council of ministers and administrative secretaries at the civil secretariat here, he said a series of district-level review meetings would be initiated across the Jammu division to assess developmental progress and address public issues.

The meeting was convened shortly after the government shifted its operations to the secretariat in Jammu for the next six months in accordance with the age-old 'Darbar Move' practice -- the relocation of the administrative capital of the Jammu and Kashmir government between Srinagar and Jammu with changing seasons.

Addressing the meeting, which was held to review the functioning of various departments and assess administrative preparedness, the chief minister described the restoration of the 'Darbar Move' after a gap of four years as "a welcome experience", according to an official statement.

Speaking on the challenges ahead, Abdullah said the government is expected to deliver "actual ground results".

"All planning and discussion phases have been completed. It is now time to translate the decisions into tangible outcomes on the ground," Abdullah said.

The chief minister directed all departments to focus on the timely implementation of projects already approved, ensuring visible progress at the grassroots level.

Acknowledging the financial constraints being faced by the government, Abdullah assured that the matter of limited resources "will be appropriately addressed".

He also called for a balanced approach, urging officers to "ensure effective delivery while simultaneously curbing unnecessary expenditure", the statement said.

The chief minister said a series of district-level review meetings have already been conducted in the Kashmir province and that similar interactions will now be initiated across Jammu division to assess developmental progress and address public issues. PTI TAS ARB KVK KVK