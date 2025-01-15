'It's treason: Rahul Gandhi on Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' remark

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying his remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason and is an insult to every Indian.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters here, Gandhi said every party worker is fighting this battle of ideologies under difficult circumstances where institutions have been "captured" by the BJP and the RSS and investigative agencies are being used against opposition leaders.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also hit out at the Election Commission and alleged there is a "serious problem" with the country's election system and the poll body needs to come clean on the issue of voter lists in Maharashtra and Haryana elections.

He said the Congress was getting its new headquarters at a time when the RSS chief has stated that India never achieved independence in 1947 and that true independence in India was achieved when the Ram mandir was built.

Bhagwat, he claimed, had said that the Constitution was not the symbol of our freedom.

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to say to the nation what he thinks about the independence movement and the Constitution. In fact, what he said yesterday is treason... Because he is stating that the Constitution is invalid and everything, the fight against the British was invalid.

"He has the audacity to say this publicly. In any other country, he would be arrested and tried. That is a fact," Gandhi said at the inauguration of the Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

"To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian person. And it is time to stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can keep parroting out and shouting and screaming," he said.

"Mohan Bhagwat's audacious comment that India didn't gain true independence in 1947 is an insult to our freedom fighters, every single Indian citizen and an attack on our Constitution," Gandhi later said in a post on X.

The former Congress president said the party has worked with the Indian people and built the success of this country on the foundations of the Constitution and that is what the new Congress headquarters symbolises.

"It is important that we take ideas from this building and spread them in the rest of the country," he said.

This building has emerged from the blood of our Congress people and not just Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Patel ji, he noted.

Gandhi said, "We are fighting a civilisational war with these people, they are attacking every day the ideas that we believe in" and asserted that only the Congress can fight the BJP and the RSS.

"Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting like BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and RSS have captured every single institution in this country and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself," he claimed.

Gandhi said every single person in this room is defending the idea of the Congress party.

"Everybody in this room is under severe assault defending the ideas of the Congress party. But these people are facing systematic attack on them, on their lives, because they are in the Congress and they are not surrendering to the RSS and the BJP," the former Congress chief said.

He said there is no other party in this country that can stop them. The only party that can stop them is the Congress and there is a reason for it and the reason is that we are an ideological party and our ideology did not emerge yesterday, he said.

Attacking the BJP, he said "The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, do not believe in the Constitution. And, they have a completely different vision of India than we do. They want India to be run by a shady, hidden secret society, they want India to be run by one man and they want to crush the voice of this country." Hitting out at the Election Commission, he said, the EC has refused to give us information about the increase in the number of voters in Maharashtra from Lok Sabha elections to assembly elections.

"What purpose does it serve? Why will it damage the EC? Why are they not giving us the list? "It is the duty of the EC to ensure transparency in elections. If there is an increase of one crore in (the number of) voters in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in Maharashtra, it is the duty and sacred responsibility of the EC to show us exactly why this has happened. There is a serious problem with our election system," Gandhi said.

He said he had in the last CWC meeting stated clearly that something wrong happened in the Maharashtra elections.

"We are not comfortable with the way the EC is holding elections," he said.

He also alleged that investigative agencies are being used against the opposition and all opposition leaders.