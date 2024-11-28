Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief blames Sambhal administration, police for violence

Bareilly (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on Thursday blamed the administration and the police for the November 24 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district and announced plans to meet the kin of those killed in the clashes after Friday prayers.

Khan, during a press conference at Dargah Aala Hazrat Awas in Saudagaran, described the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque as "sponsored" and the result of a conspiracy.

He said, "The survey decision of the court was against the law. There was no need for a second survey." "The police, administration and the court in Sambhal conspired and carried out the action. When a survey had already been done, what was the need for a second survey?" he asked.

The court's decision was completely against the legal process. Despite this, the Muslims of Sambhal did not react, he claimed.

"Why was there a need for a second survey... and if a survey was needed, why did that crowd go along with it?'' he asked.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on November 24 during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the violence. PTI COR ABN SZM SZM