IUML accuses CPI(M) of 'divisive politics' amid attacks on UDF's alleged Islamist links

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 25 (PTI) Amid mounting attacks on the Congress-led UDF by the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over their alleged links with Islamist outfits such as SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty on Monday accused the Left party of promoting issues that create divisions within society.
A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan charged the Congress-led alliance of joining hands with SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami to defeat the LDF in the recently held by-polls, Kunhalikutty said, "They do not consider the consequences of playing a different card by raising issues that create divisions, instead of highlighting the government's achievements and developmental issues." In response to Vijayan's direct attack on party supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the IUML leader said that the UDF secured a resounding majority of over 4.10 lakh votes for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad and a margin of over 18,000 votes for Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad, with the IUML and Thangal playing a pivotal role in these victories.
Referring to the poll figures released by media, Kunhalikutty pointed out that the LDF has slipped to third place in nearly 100 places in Wayanad.
"It would be surprising if the League did not face criticism." Strongly criticising the CPI(M) for its allegation that Thangal was behaving like a worker of Jamaat-e-Islami, Kunhalikutty said, "When the LDF accuses others of alliances with the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, they should also reflect on their own situation, as the front is facing significant vote leakage." "Even in their minister's own constituency, the LDF finished behind the BJP. They seem unaware that the ground beneath their feet is slipping away," the IUML leader said.
Kunhalikutty accused the LDF of being oblivious to the ongoing polarisation in the state, citing their delay in resolving the Munambam land dispute issue.
"If hatred spreads, it will undoubtedly benefit the BJP," he said.
Kunhalikutty further alleged that during the Babri Masjid demolition period, it was the Left that aligned with Jamaat-e-Islami and similar forces.
"They even shared the stage with them for a long time." Responding to the LDF's claim of no anti-incumbency in the state, the IUML national general secretary dismissed it, pointing to the Chelakkara assembly by-poll results.
"If their claim is based on the Chelakkara win, they should note that their vote share declined significantly there," he said.
Noting that Chelakkara was a seat they won even when the UDF swept 100 assembly segments in an election, Kunhalikutty said, "In a constituency where they once held a 40,000-vote majority, it has now shrunk to 12,000. A portion of their votes has shifted to the BJP." "They even admitted the need for introspection after the Chelakkara election performance," the IUML leader said.
Both the LDF and the UDF retained the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly seats, respectively, with a comfortable margin in the recent by-polls. The Congress won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a thumping margin.