IUML accuses CPI(M) of playing 'communal card' with charges against MEC 7 workout routine

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 18 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday accused the ruling CPI(M) of playing the "communal card" in its criticism of the MEC 7 physical exercise routine, asserting that the move would "ultimately fail".

Advertisment

IUML national general secretary and UDF MLA P K Kunhalikutty, who had previously participated in the controversial workout, said he found nothing wrong with it.

"The yoga I normally practice at home, I did there. That’s all that happened," he said.

He accused the BJP of using the "communal card" for years to divide the people of the state, and after failing in its efforts, the CPI(M) was now resorting to the same "worn-out tactic." "They will face the same outcome as the BJP. This is Kerala, and such tactics will fail here due to the prevailing atmosphere of communal peace, harmony, and brotherhood," he said.

Advertisment

Kunhalikutty compared the CPI(M)'s latest allegations to the 'kafir screenshot' issue and the advertisements issued by the Left against Congress leader Sandeep Varrier during the Palakkad bypoll campaign.

"The people of Kerala will reject such attempts to play the 'communal card'," he said, adding, "It’s their last resort, as they have nothing to show in terms of governance".

A political row has erupted in the state over the MEC 7 workout plan, which claims to combine various disciplines, including Yoga.

Advertisment

The controversy has also brought together archrivals CPI(M) and BJP, with several Muslim organisations raising objections to the workout plan.

The ruling CPI(M) and some Muslim organisations have alleged that the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Jama'at-e-Islami are involved in promoting the Multi-Exercise Combination 7 (MEC 7) workout plan, which has gained popularity in North Kerala.

The BJP has also joined the controversy, alongside the Left party and Sunni factions, labelling the workout program as "mysterious".

Advertisment

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan had recently alleged that there are valid reasons to believe that the PFI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and National Development Front (NDF) are behind the MEC 7 programme.

However, proponents of MEC 7 have dismissed these allegations, asserting that its members come from diverse religious backgrounds.

The controversy began after CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan claimed that Jama'at-e-Islami, with the support of PFI workers, was organising physical exercise sessions in several areas. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH