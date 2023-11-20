IUML chief asserts unwavering commitment to Congress-led alliance amid Left overtures in Kerala

Wayanad: Amid apparent overtures by CPI(M)-led LDF, IUML supremo Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal made it clear on Monday that there was no question of his party deviating from its responsibility to strengthen the Congress-led alliance in Kerala.

Thangal, addressing the IUML Wayanad district council camp in Sultan Bathery, reiterated his party's unwavering commitment to strengthening the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

He said that the party has numerous reasons to remain steadfast in its alliance with the UDF.

His statement comes amid an alleged bid by the CPI(M)-led LDF to woo the key Congress ally into its fold.

Days after IUML MLA and Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed was nominated to the Left-controlled director board of the Kerala State Co-operative Bank, now called Kerala Bank, Thangal said that this does not indicate a shift in the alliance.

Highlighting the party's role in ensuring unity and cooperation within the UDF coalition, the IUML supremo also rejected the speculation of a possible association with the LDF.

In an embarrassment for the UDF, a key member of IUML had participated in the Left government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, here on Sunday despite it being boycotted by the Congress-led opposition alliance.

IUML's state general council member N A Abubakar not only participated in the morning session of the programme but was also seen sitting right beside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding fuel to the speculation that the League may switch over to the LDF by ending its several decades-old alliance with the Congress.