IUML hails Tharoor as 'crowd-puller', 'effective campaigner'

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) In a significant boost for Shashi Tharoor, who is reportedly facing isolation within the Congress in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), its largest ally in the state, on Wednesday hailed the Thiruvananthapuram MP as a "crowd-puller" and an "effective campaigner".

The IUML emphasised that Tharoor's contributions would be valuable to the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

"I believe he is still a Congressman. Tharoor is an effective campaigner, and the UDF can utilise him. He is part of the UDF and the INDIA alliance. He is also a well-known politician in India. He is a crowd-puller," IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters here in response to a query.

Amid the alleged tussle within the Congress over the Chief Ministerial candidature for next year’s Assembly polls, Thangal also emphasised the need to strengthen the unity and stability of the UDF as the elections approach.

Thangal’s fresh statement on the Tharoor issue came days after he urged the Congress to address any internal leadership disputes in its Kerala unit, following a political debate sparked by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member’s recent interview with an English daily.

In the interview, Tharoor highlighted the "absence of a leader" in the party's Kerala unit, subtly positioning himself as a viable option by citing his appeal among non-traditional voters.