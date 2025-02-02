IUML indicates support for bifurcation of Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 2 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest coalition partner in the opposition UDF, has voiced its support for the bifurcation of northern Malappuram district in Kerala, provided the government takes such a decision on developmental grounds.

Veteran IUML leader and MLA P K Kunhalikutty said the party has never attempted to create misunderstandings among people by raising such a demand out of context. He was responding to a question during a recent discussion at a literature festival here.

He said a suitable decision can be made if the matter arises as a developmental issue and the government machinery makes such a decision.

He added that it is up to the government to decide whether a new district should be formed in Kerala based on population and other relevant factors. If such a discussion arises, the party will deliberate and choose appropriately.

"Bifurcation should be implemented if it is necessary for development," Kunhalikutty stated. He made these remarks in the presence of IUML supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal.

Malappuram is a Muslim-majority district in north Kerala.

Recent remarks by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about Malappuram sparked widespread controversy in the state.