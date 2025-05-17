IUML inducts 2 women in national leadership, a first in its over 75-year history

Thiruvananthapuram/Wayanad, May 17 (PTI) For the first time in over 75 years after its formation in 1948, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has inducted two women, one of them from the Dalit community, to its national leadership.

Jayanthi Rajan, a Dalit leader from Kerala's Wayanad, and Fathima Muzaffer, a corporation councillor from Tamil Nadu, were selected as national assistant secretaries in IUML's national committee at a party event held in Chennai on Thursday.

While Muzaffer is the president of the IUML's National Women's League, Rajan is its joint secretary.

Welcoming the development, IUML Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab said it was a "necessary" move as there were no women in its national leadership, but the times and the society needed to change for it to happen.

"Now is the time for it. It is a necessary move. We did it to ensure more representation and opportunities for women in the party, even though we have a separate women's wing," he said.

"Therefore, to be in tune with the changing times and bring in more inclusivity, the decision was taken," he told PTI, adding that IUML has been giving priority and importance to the SC/ST community.

On being asked whether it was a move to cast aside the 'male-dominated' image of the party, Wahab said that all parties all over the world were male-dominated.

"We wanted to give women more opportunities. So we have started this," he added.

Rajan, who belongs to an Other Eligible Communities (OEC), said her and Muzaffer's induction in the national leadership of the party, over 75 years after its formation in 1948, was a "historic moment".

"It is for the first time that women have been selected to the national leadership of the party in its over 75 years. It is a historic moment. I am very happy and it is a proud moment for me," she told PTI.

Rajan has been active in the political field since 2010 when she became a member of the IUML.

"I used to do social work since 2008, but I became fully active in politics only from 2010 after I became a member of IUML," she said.

She said that her father-in-law was a Congress party member and a local leader. IUML first approached him with an offer to make her a member, she added.

Regarding her new duties as part of the national leadership, Rajan said that she is yet to be informed by the party about her responsibilities.

Muzaffer is the daughter of a former IUML national president and MP, Wahab said. PTI