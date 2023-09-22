IUML leader courts controversy with objectionable remarks against Kerala Health Minister

Malappuram, Sep 22 (PTI) Indian Union Muslim League leader K M Shaji has embroiled himself in a controversy after he made derogatory comments against state Health Minister Veena George.

At an event organised by IUML in Malappuram on Thursday, Shaji, who was a former MLA, made certain objectionable comments against George and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Criticising Shaji, the ruling CPI(M)'s women's wing All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and youth wing DYFI asked him to withdraw his statement and sought an unconditional apology from him.

"Even though she was no expert, former health minister Shailaja 'teacher' was a coordinator. But she was removed and now Veena George is made the minister," Shaji had said. Mocking George's speech in the state assembly, Shaji said she (George) doesn't "know anything".

He had also alleged that the public health sector in the state is not up to the mark.

"When we hear Nipah, bats come to our minds and similarly, when we hear disaster, our chief minister comes to our mind. When disaster strikes, you (CM) are happy. You can hold press conferences, you can instill fear in the minds of people," Shaji had said.

AIDWA national president P K Sreemathy today condemned Shaji's remarks against George and said he should not have made such objectionable comments against women.

"Is this the manner in which he speaks about women in his family? He is an experienced politician. He should not have used such derogatory terms against a woman. He should withdraw the statement and tender an unconditional apology to the minister," Sreemathy said.

She said shortcomings or lapses can be pointed out or criticised but making derogatory public speech and hurling personal insults was not acceptable.

Meanwhile, DYFI said that Shaji's statement is anti-women and shows the decay in his politics.

"Shaji is unable to digest the fact that a woman has entered politics and adorns high positions in the party or the government. He is someone who always talks against progressive politics," DYFI said in a statement. PTI RRT RRT ANE