IUML leader''s remarks on gender equality his personal view: UDF

Malappuram(Kerala), Jan 30 (PTI) Congress-led UDF on Thursday said that the remarks on gender equality made by Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam were his personal views and the opposition does not agree with the same.

Salam on Wednesday said, "Can we say man and woman are equal in all respects? Has the world accepted it? Saying they are equal is like closing your eyes to make it dark." Rejecting the statement, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here that "it was probably his personal view".

"We do not agree with his stand. That is not our stand. We stand for gender justice. We believe women and men are equal. There is no compromise on that," he said.