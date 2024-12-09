IUML makes its stand clear on Munambam Waqf land

Malappuram/New Delhi (Kerala), Mar 9 (PTI) Straining the relationship between the Congress and its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), senior League leader and MP E T Mohammed Basheer said on Monday that the contentious property in Munambam in Ernakulam district is Waqf land.

"At no point has IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal stated that the land in Munambam is not Waqf property," he told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

Responding to IUML leader K M Shaji's statement that no one could deny the Waqf Board’s ownership of the land, Basheer said that the former made this statement based on the facts.

He stated that the claims made by the Leader of Opposition in Assembly, V D Satheesan, or anyone else that the land in Munambam is not Waqf property are "incorrect".

"IUML leader Kunhalikutty had stated that Panakkad Thangal had clearly said the party's stance and do not make controversies. However, at no point did Thangal claim the land in Munambam is not Waqf property," he added.

Basheer further urged that discussions should proceed on the basis that the Munambam land is Waqf property.

Meanwhile, Panakkad Thangal said on Monday that there is no confusion within the party on Munambam land row.

He affirmed that the IUML firmly stands by its position that the residents will not be evicted.

When asked about Shaji's remarks, Thangal stated that the IUML’s stance on the issue is clear, adding that leaders have their own style in delivering speeches.

Thangal said that he had convened a meeting of Muslim organisations three weeks ago in Kozhikode and all the outfits unanimously decided that no one should be evicted.

"It is the government to intervene and resolve the issue immediately and the delay from the side of it has caused the unnecessary controversies," he told reporters.

He added that the leaders of Muslim organisations visited Munambam, met the bishops and conveyed their stance.

"The bishops have responded positively, and the government must ensure all necessary support for the judicial commission appointed to resolve the issue amicably," Thangal said.

Asked whether the IUML is of the view that the land does not belong to the Waqf, Thangal dismissed the need for such discussions at this stage, adding that no situation should arise where residents face eviction.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who accompanied Thangal, stated that it is up to the judicial commission to determine whether the land is Waqf property.

"There is no need for unnecessary controversies as it would help only the BJP which is creating divisiveness and CPI(M) which intentionally delaying a settlement in the matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Satheesan responded that he does not want disputes over the Munambam issue.

"The Munambam matter should not be allowed to create divisions within Kerala society," he told reporters at Sabarimala.

He added that the issue concerns a group of poor residents and accused certain forces of using them to create divisiveness.

Satheesan alleged that those attempting to sow discord in the name of Munambam residents are not interested in resolving the issue.

"No one should fall for the Sangh Parivar's narrative that the Munambam issue will be resolved by passing the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill," he cautioned.

Satheesan had said that the disputed land in Munambam is not Waqf property and vowed that eviction will not be allowed under any circumstances.

When asked about the IUML's position on the issue now, Satheesan said that the UDF's decision was made after considering the IUML's stance. "We will move forward together," he added.

Rejecting his stance, IUML leader Shaji on Sunday stated that his party had never taken a stand that the property in Munambam does not belong to Waqf.

In the coastal village of Munambam, in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite the people holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Though the CPI(M)-led LDF government appointed a judicial commission as part of its efforts to resolve the issue, the local people are continuing their strike in Munambam.

Recently, both fronts unanimously passed a resolution in the Assembly opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges certain provisions in the existing Waqf law.

In support of the Bill, the influential Syro-Malabar Church has alleged that numerous properties belonging to Christian families for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board, utilising provisions in the existing Act. PTI ARM ARM KH