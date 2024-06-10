IUML nominates senior lawyer Haris Beeran as UDF's Rajya Sabha candidate

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a major ally of the opposition Congress in Kerala, on Monday nominated senior advocate Haris Beeran as its Rajya Sabha candidate from the southern state.
IUML state chief Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal announced Beeran's candidature here in the presence of senior leaders of the party.
"We have held detailed discussions among our senior leaders, MLAs and MPs and have unanimously decided to nominate senior advocate Haris Beeran as the UDF candidate," Thangal said.
Earlier, a section of the media reported that the Youth League had expressed displeasure with Beeran's candidature.
Beeran, a senior lawyer practicing at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, is also the chief of Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in the national capital.
Beeran is also handling the cases related to the League in the apex court.
Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the UDF has assured two Rajya Sabha seats for the IUML as per the Front agreement. PTI RRT RRT KH