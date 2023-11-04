IUML not to participate in CPI(M)'s pro-Palestine rally

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said on Saturday that it will not participate in the CPI(M) rally scheduled in Kozhikode to show solidarity with war-ravaged Palestine.

Talking to reporters here, the IUML leadership expressed gratitude for the invitation but explained that they are a part of the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and, as such, cannot technically take part in the event.

IUML is a key coalition partner of the UDF.

"We have received an invitation, and we thank the CPI(M) for it. But being a member of the UDF, we cannot technically take part in that event. But we hope they hold a strong rally. All religious organisations will take part in it. Let more support be gathered for Palestine, and we are happy about it," said the party's national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty.

CPI(M) Kozhikode District Secretary, P Mohanan, responded to the League's decision, saying, "We understand. They cannot take part due to technical reasons. The leadership has expressed their inability to take part due to their commitment to the UDF alliance. We accept that." The rally is scheduled to be held at Kozhikode on November 11.

The ruling CPI(M) had praised IUML on Friday, commending their "dignified approach" to matters concerning the country's interests.

Meanwhile, the Congress party accused the CPI(M) of attempting to destabilise the UDF.

"Despite saying no multiple times, the CPI(M) persists in pursuing the League. They want to weaken the UDF and are going behind the League," Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, told reporters.

He alleged that the Left is indulging in such activities as they are worried that they will be held responsible for their wrongdoings before the people of the state.

"Are they crazy enough to invite the Muslim League?," KPCC president K Sudhakaran asked, emphasising that the IUML is a strong ally and has stood with the Congress for a long time.

IUML also called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Palestine issue.

Earlier, IUML general secretary P M A Salam and party veteran E T Mohammed Basheer had indicated their willingness to take part in the event.

Basheer had reportedly said on Thursday that they would be happy to participate in the rally if they were invited, while Salam also responded in a similar vein on Friday.

The League had held a huge pro-Palestine rally at Kozhikode last October.

About 1,400 people in Israel were killed and over 240 taken hostage after Hamas' surprise attack on October 7. The Israeli retaliatory operation has killed over 9,000 people in the Gaza Strip. PTI RRT RRT KH