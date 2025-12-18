IUML open to UDF-LDF tie-up to prevent BJP return in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 18 (PTI) The IUML, a key partner in the Congress-led UDF, is open to approving a UDF-LDF alliance to prevent the BJP from retaining power in Palakkad municipality, a party leader said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, Muslim League Palakkad district president Marakkar Marayamangalam said that although no such decision has been taken by the UDF so far, the party is ready to support a UDF-LDF alliance in Palakkad municipality.

In the recently held municipal election, the BJP secured 25 of the 53 seats, three fewer than its tally in the 2020 local body polls.

The UDF won 17 seats, while the LDF secured eight seats.

There are also three independent councillors, including a UDF rebel who is expected to support the front.

"We are supporting such an alliance here, as Palakkad under BJP rule has seen no growth in the last 10 years. Not even council meetings were held regularly," he said.

He added that ideological differences between the UDF parties and the BJP were another reason for considering a tie-up with the LDF.

"We have not yet made any suggestion in this regard within the UDF. The decision has to be taken by the Congress and the CPI(M), the major parties in both alliances. Our stance is that we would support any formation against the BJP," he said.

The Palakkad municipality and constituency area is one of the BJP's strongholds, as it returned second in the assembly by-poll last year. The constituency is also a priority seat for the saffron party in next year’s assembly election.

A similar situation exists in the Tripunithura municipality, where, out of 53 seats, the NDA won 21, followed by the LDF with 20 and the UDF with 12.

However, state leaders of both the UDF and the LDF have so far refrained from discussing an alliance, as such a move could backfire in the 2026 Assembly elections. PTI TBA SSK