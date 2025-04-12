IUML rejects CM Vijayan's defence of SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 12 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's remarks about Malappuram, saying the CM should not have justified them.

The entire Kerala society has rejected his statements, and any attempt to justify or "whitewash" him is futile, the IUML claimed.

"The society and the people of the state have rejected Vellappally Natesan's statements. People of the state have clearly heard what he said, and there is no need for any explanation of what he meant," IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty told reporters here.

The CM shouldn't have spoken like that, he said when asked about Vijayan's comments.

During his speech at a programme of SNDP Yogam in Malappuram last week, Natesan had said that Malappuram was the land of a particular community where backward Ezhava sections were "living in fear, not being allowed to even breathe freely, and were being denied political and socio-economic freedom." The comments drew flak even from Left youth organisations.

However, the CM on Friday defended the Ezhava leader, saying he was not against any community or religion.

Without naming the IUML, Vijayan said Natesan's views on Malappuram were directed against a party.

According to Kunhalikutty, the IUML is "not a party that would get scared if anybody criticises it, and it does not need a certificate to prove its secular credentials." "As far as the IUML is concerned, we don't need anyone's certificate to prove our secular credentials. Our history alone is enough. We have demonstrated our commitment to secularism whenever needed," he said.

He further said that "hate campaigns are carried out by communalists and those trying to spread fascism in society." "The IUML will strongly object to any such attempt by anyone. We are the ones who firmly stand by the path of secularism," the leader added.

Later in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, also criticised CM Vijayan for justifying Natesan's remarks and said the Congress and the UDF have always taken a stand against "hate campaigns and speeches".

While talking to reporters in Tirur, he said the CM's speech justifying the SNDP leader was "surprising." When the CM defended the person who made the "hate speech" and described him as a proponent of secularism, "the degradation of the CPI(M) became evident," he alleged.

Accusing the CPI(M) of "following the path of the BJP", he further alleged that the CM had extended full support to "implement the saffron party's agenda in the state".

Satheesan also said the Congress and the UDF would take a strong stand against both majority and minority communalism.

While delivering an inaugural address at a function honouring Natesan for completing three decades as SNDP Yogam general secretary at Cherthala on Friday, Vijayan alleged that some people deliberately misrepresented Natesan's remarks—originally made against a political party—as being against a religion by those supporting that party.

"Vellappally has a remarkable ability to articulate matters effectively. As the old saying goes, his tongue carries the grace of Saraswati Devi," the chief minister had said.

"His criticism was directed at a political party," he added, without naming the IUML, a Congress ally.

SNDP Yogam represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala. PTI LGK SSK KH