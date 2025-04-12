IUML rejects CM Vijayan's defence of Vellappally Natesan

Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 12 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for defending SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's remarks about Malappuram, saying the CM should not have justified them.

The entire Kerala society has rejected his statements and any attempt made to justify and "whitewash" him is futile, the IUML said.

"The society and the people of the state have rejected Vellappally Natesan's statements. People of the state have clearly heard what he had said and there is no need of any explanation on what he had meant," IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty told reporters here.

The CM shouldn't have spoken like that, he said when asked about Vijayan's comments.

During his speech at a programme of SNDP Yogam in Malappuram last week, Natesan had said that Malappuram was the land of a particular community where backward Ezhava sections were living in fear without being allowed to even breathe freely, and were being denied political and socio-economic freedom.

The comments drew flak from even Left youth organisations.

However, the CM on Friday defended the Ezhava leader, saying he was not against any community or religion.

Without naming the IUML, Vijayan said Natesan's views on Malappuram were against a party.

According to Kunhalikutty, the IUML is not a party which would get scared if anybody criticises it and it does not need any certificate to prove its secular credentials.

"As far as the IUML is concerned, we don't need the certificate of anyone to prove our secular credentials. It only needs its history to prove it. We have proved our commitment towards secularism whenever it needs," he said.

He further said hate campaigns are carried out by communalists and those trying to spread fascism in the society.

"The IUML would strongly object to any such attempt being made by anyone. We are the ones who strongly stand by the path on secularism,' the leader added.

While delivering an inaugural address at a function honouring Natesan for completing three decades in the post of SNDP Yogam general secretary at Cherthala on Friday, Vijayan alleged that some people deliberately misrepresented Natesan's remarks originally made against a political party as being against a religion, by those supporting that party.

"Vellappally has a remarkable ability to articulate matters effectively. As the old saying goes, his tongue carries the grace of Saraswati Devi," the Chief Minister had said.

"His criticism was directed at a political party," he had added, without naming IUML, a Congress ally.

SNDP Yogam represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala. PTI LGK ROH