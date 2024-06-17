IUML says Priyanka's presence in Parliament will strengthen INDIA formation

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 17 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a significant political force in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, on Monday expressed happiness over the Congress's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the hill constituency for the upcoming bypoll, saying her presence in Parliament will strengthen the opposition INDIA formation.

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the supreme leader of the IUML, which is also a key partner in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, said the party had suggested Priyanka should be fielded from Wayanad if Rahul vacates the seat.

"When Priyanka comes to Kerala, it will strengthen the UDF in a big way," Thangal told reporters.

Flanked by senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, Thangal said it is time that Priyanka should be in Parliament as it would create self-confidence for secular democratic forces.

According to the League leaders, given the political climate in the country, Priyanka's presence will give a tough time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

Kunhalikutty said Priyanka will be elected with a thumping margin from the Wayanad seat.

The IUML state leadership's reaction came shortly after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in New Delhi that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat, allowing his sister Priyanka to contest from there.

Rahul had won from both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and is required to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which were announced on June 4. PTI TGB TGB SA