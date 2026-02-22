IUML slams SFI's beef fest against 'Kerala Story 2' film

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) The IUML on Sunday criticised the recent beef festival organised by the SFI, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), against the upcoming film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', terming it a "provocative" form of protest.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam alleged that the beef fest was a "cheap political gimmick" aimed at wooing Muslim voters.

While replying to a question by the media, he asked whether beef belongs to any particular community.

"What is the connection between beef and any community? What is the link between beef and Muslims," Salam asked, adding that some of the biggest beef exporters and owners of beef processing units in India include people associated with the BJP, RSS and Muslims.

Making it clear that there is no connection between beef and Muslims, the senior leader said the beef fest protest was an attempt by the CPI(M) to mislead and "cheat" ordinary Muslim voters.

He also asserted that no one was forcing those who do not consume beef to do so. At the same time, Salam criticised the movie, alleging that such films create divisions among communities and turn them against each other.

Describing the beef festival as "provocative", he claimed it was part of a political strategy to project support for Muslims while allegedly denying them benefits and indirectly aiding the BJP.

"Why should protests like the beef festival is being organised? It is, of course, provocative. It is nothing but a cheap political gimmick," Salam added.

The IUML's strong criticism against the beef festival came two days after the Muslim Students Federation had called for boycotting the 'Kerala Story 2' movie, but questioned a 'beef fest' organised by the SFI.

C K Najaf, state general secretary of MSF, had opposed the protest event organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday saying that it might hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The district committee of the SFI had organised the fest at the Manaveeyam Veedhi.

The issue assumed importance as there is a scene in the movie, according to trailers, where a character is force-fed beef. To protest against this, the SFI organised the beef fest.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' is scheduled to be released on February 27.

Its first part, 'The Kerala Story,' won awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards. PTI LGK KH