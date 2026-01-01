IUML to give priority to youngsters in Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) After Congress, the IUML, another UDF constituent on Thursday announced that it would give greater priority to youngsters in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

The Indian Union Muslim League is the second-largest party in the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters that the party would provide more opportunities to young leaders in the elections.

Earlier, state Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had announced that the Congress would allot 50 per cent of its seats to women and youngsters.

"Youngsters are our future. Across the globe, and even in India, young people are being given priority, and the Muslim League is adopting that approach," Thangal said.

He said the IUML had, in the past as well, given opportunities to young candidates who later emerged victorious.

"Last time, candidates who had contested three terms were replaced with younger contestants. They were able to bring positive changes by adopting development policies in tune with the present times," he said.

The IUML would continue its policy of encouraging the younger generation.

"This will continue in the Assembly election as well. We have seen the benefits of giving chances to youngsters," he added.

After the Congress, the IUML has the highest number of MLAs and MPs in the UDF alliance.

The elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly is likely to be held between March and April this year. PTI TBA TBA SA