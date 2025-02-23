IUML urges Congress to resolve leadership issues in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 23 (PTI) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday called on the Congress to address any internal leadership disputes in its Kerala unit.

His remarks came in response to a political debate ignited by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent interview with an English daily.

In the interview, Tharoor highlighted the "absence of a leader" in the party's Kerala unit, subtly positioning himself as a viable option by citing his appeal among non-traditional voters.

His comments come amid criticism from within the party for his recent praise of the ruling LDF government in Kerala.

“This is not just about Tharoor's issue. If there are any leadership issues, Congress should address them and move forward,” Thangal told reporters.

He stated that this view is shared by all constituents of the Congress-led UDF.

"With elections approaching, Congress should resolve the issues as it is to lead the front," he added.

IUML is a major partner of the grand old party in Kerala.

Reacting to the issue, KPCC president K Sudhakaran criticised Tharoor for making public remarks against the party.

"I have always supported Tharoor, but the opinions he expresses should not cross certain limits," Sudhakaran said.

He added that he tried contacting Tharoor multiple times to convey this message, but was unable to reach him.

Since Tharoor is a member of the Congress Working Committee, the KPCC has no role in commenting on his views, the Kannur MP said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stated that Tharoor’s statements echoed the views of the CPI(M) and the LDF.

He further criticised the Congress, claiming it had "failed" in its role as a responsible opposition party.

In his interview, Tharoor also criticised the Congress' national leadership, stressing the need for a stronger organisational structure to effectively promote the party's ideology and vision. He pointed out that the BJP outperforms Congress in this aspect across states.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal refrained from commenting on the issue, choosing to stay away from the controversy.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala stated that he did not wish to stir controversy over the issue. "It appears the interview took place before Tharoor met with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

CPI(M) central committee member and former Finance Minister Thomas Issac said that even if Shashi Tharoor leaves the Congress, he will not be orphaned in Kerala.

Speaking to the media, Isaac expressed surprise that Tharoor has stayed with the Congress for this long. PTI ARM ARM ROH