IUML welcomes SC order directing convicts in Bilkis Bano case to surrender

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision quashing the Gujarat government decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, saying that the order strengthens the people's faith in the judiciary.

The 11 men were convicted for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

IUML's National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the Supreme Court's decision rectified an error.

He also pointed out that the circumstances of the case and the subsequent remission granted to the convicts indicates what would be the state of affairs in the country if the BJP retains power.

Kunhalikutty, also an MLA, alleged that it was the Gujarat government which misled the apex court in the case.

IUML is a key ally of the Congress in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is in the Kerala state capital, said that one has to accept the court's decision.

"Ultimately, we have to respect the sentiments and decisions of the court," he said while answering reporters' query regarding the top court decision.

The Supreme Court today directed the convicts in the case to surrender before jail authorities within two weeks.

Holding the PIL challenging the remission as maintainable, the court said the Gujarat government was not the appropriate government to pass the remission order.

The apex court clarified that the State, where an offender is tried and sentenced, is competent to decide the remission plea of convicts. The convicts were tried by Maharashtra.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years-old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022. PTI HMP HMP ROH