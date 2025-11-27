IUSSP felicitated for winning United Nations Population Award at Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India on Thursday felicitated the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) for winning the 2025 United Nations Population Award.

The felicitation took place at the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), which began here with a focus on leveraging India's youth demographic for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Organised by IASP jointly with the National Atlas & Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) and in collaboration with Anthropological Survey of India, the conference was inaugurated on Thursday and will continue till to November 29. It is themed "People, Planet, Prosperity: Demographic Drivers of India's Inclusive Growth." IUSSP President Shireen Jejeebhoy said the United Nations' honour reaffirmed the organisation's role in advancing global population science and evidence-based policymaking at a time when countries face complex demographic challenges, including ageing and climate-linked mobility.

Delivering the keynote address, UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar said the country "stands at the epicentre of a demographic revolution" and stressed the need for robust demographic data and youth-centred policies to convert India's youth advantage into equitable and resilient development.

She said India's position as the nation with the largest youth population offers unprecedented potential for growth.

The conference will host technical sessions, panel discussions and presentations on various population-related themes.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof K N Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar, as the chief guest, and Prof A P Singh, Director General of the National Library, Kolkata, as a special guest. PTI BSM NN